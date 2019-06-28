Victim of attempted sexual assault has message for other women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just one day after fighting off a potential attacker, the victim in an attempted sexual assault case is telling her story in hopes she can teach one other women to be on better alert.
“It was the most terrifying moment of my life, I’ve never experience that type of fear ever," said the victim who wished to not be identified.
Police said the woman was attacked after a man climbed through an unlocked window in her house on Briarhill Drive in the early morning hours on Thursday. The victim, with the help of her mom who also resides in the home, fought off the attacker. She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
“I honestly thought he was going to kill me, that’s what he kept telling me,” she said. “I honestly thought I was going to die.”
The attacker got away and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are now working to identify him and get him off the streets.
This marks the fourth sexual assault or attempted sexual assault in Charlotte in two weeks. Police said these suspects were random attackers who didn’t know their victims - and they don’t believe these cases are connected to each other.
However, police do believe the suspect in this latest case on Briarhill Drive may be responsible for several break-ins that all happened close to Thursday morning’s attack.
Because of the several attacks on women recently, CMPD are urging women to be cautious.
“We always stress to be aware of your surroundings, especially coming home late at night,” said Lt. Muriel Hughes who oversees the violent crimes unit. “If you’re at home, make sure your windows and doors are locked.”
CMPD doesn’t have an explanation for why so many assaults from random attackers are happening but understand it’s shocking to see their recent frequency.
“Normally cases like this are very rare,” said Hughes. “It is usually spread out throughout the year. They do occur but to have this much happen in a week time, it’s unknown.”
Hughes also recommends letting people know where you are and where you’re traveling to, even suggesting to have a neighbor meet you outside when you’re home. She also said to make sure all your windows and doors are locked every night before you go to bed.
“We want for people to feel safe in their home and their communities, that’s the one thing that is our goal,” said Hughes. “We want people to know we are here for them.”
Police have made arrests in some of the recent sexual assault cases, but the suspect from Briarhill is still out there. Police are calling on the community to come forward if they have any information that could lead to an arrest.
“With us and the community, it’s a partnership. Without either one of them, the justice system is not going to work,” she said.
Until the suspect is captured, the victim in this case is fearful that he could return.
“It was just terrible to have someone standing over you in your own home, your safe haven, where you’re supposed to be safe, it’s something unthinkable,” the victim said.
She hopes by telling her story, other women will understand that random assaults can happen to anyone.
“There are people out there like this guy who prey on women, children, elderly, so stay safe,” she said. “Be alert and stay alive.”
Nationally, about 35% of sexual assaults from random attackers are solved. Here in Charlotte, CMPD said they clear about 70% of them.
If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, you can call it in to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.