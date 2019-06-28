WBTV obtains copy of letter detailing why DA’s Office agrees with CMPD not to charge Meck Co. deputy with killing husband

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For a year and a half, the questions circled: What’s the status of the case against the Mecklenburg County deputy who said she shot her husband, also a deputy, in self-defense? Will she face charges or not?
It started in January 2018.
James Hawkins was shot and killed in his house. His wife, Rataba, told police her husband reached for a kitchen knife so she shot at him. The two were off duty.
For 15 months, the case was under investigation and then a separate review.
Was it self-defense or was it murder?
In the end no charges were filed against Mrs. Hawkins. WBTV obtained a copy of the seven-page letter detailing the District Attorney’s Office review of the case - and what prosecutors had to consider.
In the end, prosecutors concluded they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mrs. Hawkins did not act in self-defense.
**Warning: The letter has some strong language**
While the DA’s Office says there’s “no reason to believe that further investigation would yield any evidence of value or have possibility of changing my legal analysis of this matter,” the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says “the case has not been exceptionally cleared. It is still open.”
The letter is a look behind the curtain – of domestic violence and drinking, and of evidence not made public before.
