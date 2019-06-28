Waxhaw college student organizes soccer camp for children with autism

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - At 3pm today, our Team USA U.S. Women's National Team plays France in the quarter-final for the FIFA Women's World Cup. I will be watching secretly on my computer in the newsroom.
Here's a story to tide you over until then. It's about this rising senior at Presbyterian College. She’s originally from Waxhaw, and recently organized a soccer camp in Clinton, South Carolina for children with autism.
Samantha Fink is a forward on the Blue Hose women's soccer team. Her brother grew up living with a disability, but was able to participate in sports and she says that playing meant tons to him. She took great personal inspiration from watching him... so much so, she dreamed up her own soccer camp.
She recruited players from both the men and women's teams to help run the camp this past April – they had 12 kids attend from Project HOPE Foundation, Inc and Bridging the Gap in Greenville.
Sure, the kids learned about soccer. But anyone who has spent time with children who live on the autism spectrum knows the important meaning of positive interaction and team-building. THAT's what Samantha built.
She designed group therapy for kids, disguised as an awesome soccer camp.
Give shout-outs when they’re due.
Way to go, Samantha.
Now, GO TEAM USA.
