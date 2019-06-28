Two detained after jumping from stolen car, fleeing police in Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | June 28, 2019 at 5:38 PM EDT - Updated June 28 at 5:38 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two people were detained after jumping from a stolen car and running from police in Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers received a license plate reader hit for a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was located near Glenwood Drive and I-85, but the two people inside jumped and ran from the vehicle.

Officials say both suspects were detained.

WBTV’s Sky 3 was on scene as the situation unfolded. It appears that one lane of outbound traffic on Glenwood Drive was temporarily closed

