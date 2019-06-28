Two detained after jumping from stolen car, fleeing police in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two people were detained after jumping from a stolen car and running from police in Charlotte Friday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers received a license plate reader hit for a stolen vehicle.
The vehicle was located near Glenwood Drive and I-85, but the two people inside jumped and ran from the vehicle.
Officials say both suspects were detained.
WBTV’s Sky 3 was on scene as the situation unfolded. It appears that one lane of outbound traffic on Glenwood Drive was temporarily closed
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.