Two arrested after being caught with $225K worth of meth in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested after being caught with more than $200,000 worth of meth in Cleveland County.
On June 11, officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop. Deputies say 30-year-old Peter Distefano and 36-year-old Kristy Marie Fink were in the car.
During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted that there was a controlled substance in the car.
Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered 7.2 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $225,000.
Officials say these drugs were being transported from another state to be distributed to the citizens of Cleveland County and surrounding areas.
Fink was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and received a $500,000 secured bond, while Distefano was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and received a $750,000 secured bond.
