South End preparing for changes brought by Lowe’s tech hub

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Growth in Charlotte’s South End area will continues to skyrocket, especially after Lowe’s announced Thursday it will build a 23-story tower in the area for its newest tech hub.
The company is hiring 1,600 employees. Change on this large a scale will affect people who live and work in South End and how they get around.
Elizabeth Nelson lives near the area and was hesitant when she first heard about the construction plans.
“I was like, ‘oh, a big building.’ I was nervous because there’s so many buildings being built in Charlotte, but I think its a great opportunity for our city," she said.
But with that many new jobs comes more traffic.
“I had to go to three different parking lots just to find a place to park," Neliva Bullock, who works in South End, said.
Parallel pay-to-park spots and surface lots stay full no matter what time it is.
“We definitely need more parking," South End resident Derek Longenecker said. "Parking is also proven to help decrease traffic.”
Some people are choosing to leave their cars at home.
According to CATS, in the month of April average weekday ridership of the LYNX Blue Line was 26,547.
In a statement they said:
Others prefer a breezier route.
“Love scootering!" Nelson said. "I’m pro-scootering!”
The 23-story tower will be right across from some of the area’s most popular restaurants. Superica won’t be turning down the extra business.
“The foot traffic alone for lunches is probably going to triple,” Superica manager Collin Cale said.
He says losing two lots for the construction could make parking tricky, but it won’t stop people.
“People will find a way to get to this area this area is booming and where there’s a will there’s a way!” he said.
Groundbreaking on construction is set for August and the hub will open in late 2021.
