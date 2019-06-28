Silver Alert issued for missing 62-year-old man in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old man who was reported missing in Kannapolis.
According to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons, citizens are asked to be on the lookout for 62-year-old Jeffery Alvin Riley, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Riley is described as a white man, standing 5′7″ and weighing 185 pounds. Officials say he has gray/white medium-length hair and blue eyes.
He was reportedly last seen wearing a black ballcap with “GO ARMY” on it, a gray T-shirt and blue jeans in the area of Glenn Avenue in Kannapolis.
Anyone with information about Jeffery Alvin Riley should call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.
