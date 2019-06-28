114 SC Hemp Farmers Approved for 2019 Growing Season

On March 28, 2019, Governor Henry McMaster signed into law a bill that expands the number of farmers who can participate in the state’s hemp program and the amount of acreage they can grow. This law allowed prior 2019 applicants who were not originally selected to reapply in time for the 2019 growing season. After reapplying, successfully passing state and federal background checks, and attending a mandatory orientation, 74 applicants were issued 2019 growing licenses.