Rowan County methamphetamine dealer gets 16 years in prison

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was sentenced to sixteen years in prison for on June 25, for distributing methamphetamine, conspiracy, and money laundering in Rowan County, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina.
Salvador Valadez, Jr.,37, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 192 months’ imprisonment by the Honorable Thomas D. Schroeder in federal court in WinstonSalem.
Valadez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering in Rowan County. In addition to the prison term he was ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after completing his sentence.
According to documents filed in court, a multi-agency, multi-state investigation identified Valadez as a large-scale supplier of methamphetamine in Salisbury. Using a cooperating witness, agents recorded a sale of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine by Valadez on October 10, 2017, in Salisbury.
Other persons engaged in drug trafficking who were identified in this investigation also indicated that Valadez was a drug distributor, selling quantities ranging from four ounces to one-half kilogram of methamphetamine. Valadez stated to others that he received his supply of methamphetamine by air smuggling and by mail, and that he transferred money to his suppliers through wire services.
This case was investigated by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department, Salisbury Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Mocksville Police Department, and Yadkinville Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry M. Meinecke.
