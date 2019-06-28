Road closed after large tree falls on three cars near midtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large tree fell on three cars near midtown Charlotte, forcing a road to close Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the massive tree fell on three cars on 3rd Street between I-277 and South Kings Drive.
CMPD says 3rd Street is closed from the I-277 ramp to the area near South Kings Drive due to the tree that fell in the road.
Officials say no one was injured in this incident.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.