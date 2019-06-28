Panthers Hold 7-on-7 High School Football Passing Tournament for Local Teams

One of the teams on the field today were the Knights from Charlotte Christian. The Knights are the defending NCISAA 4A State Champions under head coach Jason Estep. We caught up with Jason at the tournament this afternoon and discussed the importance of opportunities such as the 7-on-7 event in preparation for the 2019 season. “We are a young football team coming back, we graduated a lot of kids, so this is essential for us to get our kids out here and evaluate them. You can do as much stuff as you want in your own place, but once you get out here and logistically you have to come out to somebody else’s field and do stuff, it's good for us to see how our guys react.” Jason explained.