Panthers Hold 7-on-7 High School Football Passing Tournament for Local Teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today, the Carolina Panthers hosted the 7-on-7 High School Passing Tournament. This event is designed to provide high-level competition between North and South Carolina’s top high school football teams.
In this contest, players were given a high-intensity pre-season prep experience, and coaches leveraged today's event for teaching and evaluation. The teams competed in twenty-minute games, and the top four teams from each pool, North and South Carolina, advance to the single-elimination championship tournament.
One of the teams on the field today were the Knights from Charlotte Christian. The Knights are the defending NCISAA 4A State Champions under head coach Jason Estep. We caught up with Jason at the tournament this afternoon and discussed the importance of opportunities such as the 7-on-7 event in preparation for the 2019 season. “We are a young football team coming back, we graduated a lot of kids, so this is essential for us to get our kids out here and evaluate them. You can do as much stuff as you want in your own place, but once you get out here and logistically you have to come out to somebody else’s field and do stuff, it's good for us to see how our guys react.” Jason explained.
Not only is it beneficial for their training, but the opportunity holds great value for the Charlotte team. Jason told us, “The cool thing for us, is the ability to be at Panthers Stadium, and being Uptown Charlotte, it’s a local thing for us.”
As today’s event set sights on the 2019 high school football season, Football Friday Night begins Friday, August 23rd on WBTV.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.