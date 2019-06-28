Molly’s Kids: Welcome to the House of Hearts and Hope!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You could almost feel Lyndsi Sigmon’s pride through the computer when she sent these photos.
This townhome is called The House of Hearts and Hope. It’s 7-miles from Duke Hospital in Durham. It’ll be free to families who stay there. There are three bedrooms – each with unique decorations. The entire home is an ode to Lyndsi’s son, Luke.
Luke was one of our #MollysKids. He died in 2015 at 6 years old… complications from a congenital heart defect and transplant that had worked for years, but his body suddenly rejected.
After his death, Lyndsi and her husband started a foundation called the Hearts and Hope Foundation. It helps other kids going through the terror and expense and stress of a major medical issue. I often send her some of the #MollysKids in the Catwaba County area where they (used to) live who need a little help and love. She and her Foundation board always deliver.
“As hard as it is for me to be in Durham at times, because Duke is where I said my goodbye to Luke, I believe this house gives me closure,” Lyndsi said in a beautiful email. “I love the saying Robin Roberts often uses… ‘Make your mess your message.’ I hope we are doing that.”
The House of Hearts and Hope will house families who have a lengthy stay at the hospital, or post transplant. One family in the whole townhome. As someone who lived far from family in hotels or in apartments when Luke was in the hospital, Lyndsi says she knows what a place that feels like home will mean to these families.
Also, if I know Lyndsi (and at this point through our years of contact I feel I do), she’ll also provide care packages for them.
And you know how I mentioned each bedroom with unique decorations?
Lyndsi is naming each bedroom after a child helped from her Foundation. One of those is the family of Trevor Lail, another one of our #MollysKids. Trevor was beloved by so many of you. He died on New Year’s Eve, the last day of 2016, from Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma. He had just turned 18 years old, went to Bandys High School and was from Newton
A second bedroom will be decorated in memory of a family they helped from UNC.
The third, of course, in Luke’s name.
“Each family can put their personal touch, and display the personality of these special kids within the room,” Lyndsi said. “Also, the paint, flooring and furniture for the whole house has already been donated from local companies around Catawba County.”
Proud in even her signature, her email ended with two words:
“It’s Ours!”
#MollysKids
PS: To get more information or apply to live there, go through The Hearts and Hope Foundation.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
