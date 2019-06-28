Molly’s Kids: Meet Natalie Jordan in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - So many new #MollysKids lately… and tons of updates too on amazing kids we already know and love. Hope you’re able to read them and take something out of each one. You’re going to love this little mermaid, Natalie Jordan.
Six-year-old Natalie lives in Rock Hill, and was born at only 29-weeks old. That’s why we made this collage, to show you then and a more recent photo. Her whole life, her mom says, has been an uphill battle, but she does it with “a perseverance unlike anyone” her mom has ever seen.
“I know I’m her mom, but she’s my hero,” April Jordan said. “Her daddy Brandon and I love her so much.”
On top of problems that come with bring born a preemie, shortly after Natalie turned five years old, her parents noticed a strange rash on her face. They took her to the doctor exactly one year ago. At that time they were told she’s living with Juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM, for short).
JDM is an autoimmune disease without a cure.
It also doesn't really have a cause.
It affects the skin, muscles, and blood vessels by causing inflammation.
The most difficult part is that JDM makes Natalie become photosensitive: Her skin and eyes react so adversely to natural and electronic light, she must be covered up anytime she goes anywhere. Think about that for a 6-year-old. Especially one like Natalie, who loves to go outside and play.
(NOTE: This mermaid picture was before her parents know about the JDM.)
Since her diagnosis, Natalie has started an aggressive regimen of daily oral steroids and weekly injections of Methotrexate, which is exceptionally harsh on a young body. She also takes Plaquenil and Folic Acid to help reduce hair loss from the Methotrexate. Once a month, her family visits Levine Children's Hospital where she receives an Immunoglobulin Infusion.
In what might be a surprise to hear, April said Natalie absolutely adores her monthly trip to Levine.... but the combination of those medicines and disease have weakened Natalie’s immune system, mostly leaving her homebound.
Part of the beauty of #MollysKids is the grass-roots networking of love families find together. Another beautiful part is the education it brings to us. Don’t know about you, but I’d never heard of JDM. I’d certainly never heard of a child so sensitive to light they can’t go outside unless fully covered.
Thank you for sharing your daughter with us, April and Brandon. Welcome to #MollysKids. As we say to everyone – and as we mean sincerely – please keep us updated on your journey.
Putting another current picture of Natalie below: Adorable.
-Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
