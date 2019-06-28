Man charged with arson for two house fires in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man and charged him with arson for two house fires in Charlotte, one in April 2019 and the other in 2017.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 19-year-old Rodney Dewayne Hopkins has been charged with first degree arson and malicious damage to an occupied property by use of an incendiary device in the April 2019 fire on Faulconbridge Road.
Officers responded to the scene on April 26 in reference to the house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters extinguished the fire.
Officials determined the fire was incendiary in nature, and the investigation found that an ignitable liquid was poured throughout the home and the fire was intentionally set.
Multiple people escaped without injury when the home went up in flames The American Red Cross says three families were displaced, including five adults and 10 children.
After evaluating evidence, Rodney Hopkins was identified as a suspect and arrested.
While investigating this case, it was determined Hopkins was responsible for another fire on Jaslie Lane that happened on May 29, 2017. He was charged with second degree arson and malicious damage by use of an incendiary device.
Anyone with information concerning this case or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about the Crime Stoppers please visit their website.
