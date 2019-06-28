Man accused of scamming brides with false wedding services in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested for scamming brides with false wedding services in Caldwell County.
Officials say Jonathan Cox is accused of four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.
Investigators say he promised photography or other services for weddings, took the money, but never showed up. Each bride, they say, lost from $500 to almost $800.
Cox is behind bars under a $25,000 bond. Officials say the investigation is not over.
