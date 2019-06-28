Man accused of scamming brides with false wedding services in Caldwell County

Officials say Jonathan Cox is accused of four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. (Source: Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 28, 2019 at 12:27 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 12:27 AM

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested for scamming brides with false wedding services in Caldwell County.

Officials say Jonathan Cox is accused of four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Investigators say he promised photography or other services for weddings, took the money, but never showed up. Each bride, they say, lost from $500 to almost $800.

Cox is behind bars under a $25,000 bond. Officials say the investigation is not over.

