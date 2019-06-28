Is Kemba Walker about to fly out of the Hornets’ nest? Fans reflect on his community impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Free agency for the NBA starts this weekend and Charlotte might not have our All-Star point guard come Sunday if Kemba Walker decides to leave the Charlotte Hornets and take his talents elsewhere.
It’s no secret the 29-year-old has carried the team for the last 8 seasons, but fan are saying it’s how he’s impacted our community that’s made the big difference. He’s been called the King of Charlotte by basketball fans.
Walker is undoubtedly the face of the Hornets franchise, but what if we’re about to see the king walk away from his throne in the Queen City.
“This is where I want to be, but if it doesn’t work out it just doesn’t," said Walker in an earlier interview with WBTV.
On the court you never want to lose a player with the skill set of the three-time All-Star, and off the court you always want to keep someone who cares and has the heart of number 15.
“Life is bigger than basketball, through the loss and the through the wins,” said Walker in another previous interview.
Walker has proven himself to be a role model time and time again. He’s donated money to build new basketball courts for the community, spent one-on-one time coaching kids to perfect their game, and has given food to those who would otherwise go hungry.
“It’s always a really cool feeling to see kids smile and enjoy, enjoy life,” Walker said.
Rachel Dibattista works for Charlotte Rescue Mission, a group that helps men and women live a life without drugs or alcohol. This same group of people were in for a surprise when Kemba showed up last November to hand them all turkeys for Thanksgiving. A gesture filled with love and support.
“Just to have Kemba here interacting with our residents, taking pictures and signing autographs it was just the boost that they really needed. Our residents struggle, sometimes they feel like they’re not accepted in our community,” said Dibattista.
Testimonies like that also come from fans who’ve been keeping up with Kemba’s time in Charlotte like Evan Kent.
“There’s a reason why he was one of the finalist in the NBA Cares Assist Awards so he’s meant a lot to us,” said Kent.
Kent runs a Twitter Account called “Bring Back the Kemba” in hopes that the Hornets will be able to sign the 29-year-old once more. If not, Evan also says at the end of the day he knows basketball is a business.
“The sacrifices, as well as being the captain and the King of the Queen City. It would definitely hurt to watch him go, but as the same time I would completely understand,” Kent added.
