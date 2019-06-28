Heat’s the headline, with mountain storms to monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our heat wave is underway with yet another afternoon in the low 90s. This evening, scattered storms are popping up in the mountains and foothills and that’s generally where the activity will hold.
However, like we saw last night with the one storm that popped up over Charlotte, it only takes a tiny cell this time of year to bring downpours and gusty winds.
High temperatures will steadily climb into the mid 90s by Sunday and carry through much of next week. It will be humid too with the heat index factor adding on a couple degrees each day to what it actually feels like.
If you’re planning to head to the lake or pool to keep cool, please keep in mind that while thunderstorm chances will remain fairly low, there will likely be at least a couple of them around each day through this stretch, so keep an eye to the sky and your WBTV Weather app (which you can download for free here!).
The tropics look to remain quiet and this hot and mostly dry pattern will extend to the Coast a well, so the forecast looks good for 4th of July week vacationers heading to the Carolina beaches.
Locally, our holiday forecast looks to feature highs in the 90s with a 30% chance of storms, but we’ll keep you posted on potential changes as we fine tune that forecast over time.
- Lyndsay Tapases
