Gearing up for another heat wave as we head toward July 4

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we rolled through the Memorial Day holiday weekend and closed out May, we endured a brutal eight-day heat wave, our first of the season. And now that Summer is actually underway, we’re gearing up for another one as we head toward the 4th of July.
At 93°, the high in Charlotte on Thursday was just the beginning of the heat wave that will last through at least next Thursday - Independence Day. High temperatures will steadily climb into the mid 90s by Sunday and carry through much of next week.
It will be humid too with the heat index factor adding on a couple degrees each day to what it actually feels like. If you're planning to head to the lake or pool to keep cool, please keep in mind that while thunderstorm chances will remain fairly low, there will likely be at least a couple of them around each day through this stretch, so keep an eye to the sky and your WBTV Weather app.
The tropics look to remain quiet and this hot and mostly dry pattern will extend to the Coast a well, so the forecast looks good for 4th of July week vacationers heading to the Carolina beaches.
Locally, our holiday forecast looks to feature highs in the 90s with a 40% chance of storms, but we'll keep you posted on potential changes as we fine tune that forecast over time.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
