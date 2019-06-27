Former Clemson, now NFL player paying for funeral for 11-year-old Upstate girl

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) -Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, a former Clemson player, says he will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old Upstate girl who died after someone fired more than 35 shots at her home.
News outlets report a family member announced Lawson’s contribution Wednesday evening at a vigil for Ja’Naiya Scott. Someone fired shots at the house in Anderson on Sunday morning. Ja’Naiya’s 18-year-old sister and her 11-year-old cousin were also wounded.
