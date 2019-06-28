Cabarrus County man sentenced to at least 25 years for brutal murder

“Today we have lived without our beautiful Lori for a 1,081 days. We miss her every day,” the victim’s sister Theresa Graham told the judge. “Mark O’Dell showed no mercy to Lori, her children and the rest of her family and friends. He is not deserving of mercy from us or the rest of this court today. It’s time for justice. Please give Mark O’Dell the longest sentence possible as he never deserves to walk free again.”