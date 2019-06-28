After a fairly mild June, look out!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We hit 93 degrees on Thursday. That’s hot alright but it was only the fourth time this month we hit the 90s, amazing really! Well that’s about to change!
What started on Thursday will last through at least next Thursday (Independence Day) as temperatures will steadily climb through the low 90s, eventually into the mid 90s by next week.
It will be humid too with the heat index factor adding on a couple degrees each day to what it actually feels like. If you're planning to head to the lake or pool to keep cool, good news, thunderstorm chances will be extremely limited during this stretch.
For the most part this hot and dry pattern will extend to the Coast, so the forecast looks good for 4th of July week vacationers getting ready to head to the Carolina beaches.
Locally our Holiday forecast right now looks to feature highs in the 90s with a 30% chance of storms, but we'll keep you posted on changes.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
