Woman shot, crashes into house in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after police say she was shot and crashed into a home in northeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened after 4 p.m. on Spring Garden Lane in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center - Atrium with injuries.
Police said the is expected to be OK.
CMPD said a suspect was taken into custody, but they did not give any more details.
No names or charges have been released.
There is no word on what may have led to the shooting and no possible motive has been made public.
Anyone with further information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
