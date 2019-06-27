Tickets going on sale for 2019 Panthers London game

Tickets for the Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium go on sale on Thursday, June 27 at 5 a.m. EST.
By Andrew Barnett | June 26, 2019 at 11:06 PM EDT - Updated June 26 at 11:06 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Single-game tickets for the Panthers 2019 London games go on sale this week.

During this sale, fans can purchase up to a maximum of six tickets per person.

NFL officials say limited hospitality tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium remain on sale here.

All tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster.co.uk/NFL and sold on a first come, first served basis.

