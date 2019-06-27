This baby has visited all 50 states. And she’s only 5 months old.

This baby has visited all 50 states. And she’s only 5 months old.
(Image: @evelynexplores/Instagram)
June 27, 2019 at 2:53 PM EDT - Updated June 27 at 3:57 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Evelyn Woods has been to every state — and she’s only 5 months old.

Baby Evelyn completed her nationwide trek on Friday, visiting her final state: Alaska. Prior to that, she and her parents were in Hawaii for stop no. 49.

Her family took off on their road trip in March, when she was just 2 months old.

View this post on Instagram

Huge thank you to Samie Solina from @ch2ktuu for hanging out with us at the zoo! We had the best Alaskan hospitality when we touched down to our 50th state. Anchorage, we love you! We saw tigers and wolves and otters and bears at the @alaskazoo. It is such a beautiful property with plenty of shade and spots to rest. We spent several hours here checking out the attractions, drinking coffee and watching the rainforest like streams from the bridges above. If you ever have an afternoon free while in Anchorage we can’t recommend the Alaska Zoo enough! Great for all ages! #evelynexplores #all50states #usaroadtrip #all50statesbefore5months #wanderlust #travelfamily #babycantravel #gorving #fulltimerv #rvlife #rvfamily #rvliving #visittheusa #travelblog #guinnessworldrecord #havekidswilltravel #adventuresofaliceandeve #alaskalife #visitalaska #onlyinalaska #alaskaproud #alaska #explorealaska

A post shared by Evelyn Rose (@evelynexplores) on

But why did they do this? Her parents said they embarked on the expedition because they wanted a new adventure and they wanted their daughter to become the youngest person ever to travel across the country.

Now that Evelyn and her family are done, they’re planning to go on another cross-country road trip. But this time, they’re hoping to spend more time in each state.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.