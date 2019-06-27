Supreme Court upholds NC congressional maps in partisan gerrymandering case

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The United States Supreme Court upheld congressional maps drawn by the North Carolina General Assembly in a ruling announced Thursday, capping a years-long fight.
Liberal-leaning organizations challenged maps drawn by Republican lawmakers on the basis that the maps relied too heavily on voters’ party affiliation to determine where the boundaries for each of the state’s 13 congressional districts.
The ruling, which came down in a split five-to-four vote, was announced by Chief Justice John Roberts.
Common Cause, the lead plaintiff in the case, filed suit in federal court, arguing that lawmakers in the Republican-controlled General Assembly gave their party an unfair advantage.
For their part, lawmakers have acknowledged using party affiliation as a factor in drawing maps. State Representative David Lewis (R-Harnett), who chaired the House committee that drew the districts, famously said he drew a map with 10 Republican districts because he didn’t think he could draw one with 11.
This case was originally before the Supreme Court last year but was sent back to the lower court for reconsideration after the court issued a ruling in a separate but related case on partisan gerrymandering from Wisconsin.
That ruling was largely seen as the court taking a limited stance on the issue. Because of that, political observers across the country have been closely watching this case.
North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin released the following statement in reaction to the ruling:
“For nearly a decade, Republicans have silenced the voices of North Carolinians using racial and partisan gerrymanders to pass extreme legislation and hold onto power at all costs. Today, the Supreme Court rewarded undemocratically-elected politicians who continue to show they will rig our state and our country to hold onto power no matter the cost. North Carolina Democrats are committed to fighting for the fair maps and independent redistricting the people of our state deserve.”
Spokesmen for Republicans leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly, who drew the maps in question, did not immediately release a response to the court decision.
