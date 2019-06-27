Spectacular fireworks show, driver autograph session headline Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Race fans who can’t wait to celebrate the Fourth of July can experience the fun of a phenomenal fireworks show presented by NGK Spark Plugs as part of Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The fifth of 10 nights at racing’s ultimate grassroots showcase sponsored by Bojangles’ will thrill attendees of all ages with an awe-inspiring fireworks show and an autograph session featuring the entire Shootout field – with both attractions FREE for all ticketholders.
One week after WBTV’s Al Conklin made sparks fly in a two-ton school bus slobberknocker among area media personalities, additional fireworks are sure to punctuate a thrilling night of Legend Car and Bandolero racing on Charlotte’s action-packed frontstretch quarter-mile.
The racing series that helped springboard NASCAR stars including Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Bubba Wallace to success will grant fans the opportunity to meet the next crop of rising stars in Tuesday’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout. Additionally, Wallace – who drives Richard Petty’s iconic No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – will chase his second consecutive Shootout win in the Boston Reid Real Estate Pro division.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday with racing beginning at approximately 7 p.m. The fireworks show is slated to begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. following the autograph session.
