Residents reacts to Lowe’s tech jobs added to Charlotte instead of Mooresville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowe’s announced 1,600 tech jobs being added to Charlotte, where they plan to build a new tech center hub. Fortunately for Lowe’s Corporate employees in Mooresville, the company isn’t taking any jobs away from that area, where the corporate offices have been headquartered for years.
But still, adding so many jobs to the Charlotte area means they’re not adding more in Mooresville to help boost its economy. County leaders, though, and even Lowe’s employees, are excited about the announcement.
“Really a win-win for the Charlotte region,” said chairman of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, James B. Mallory III. “They’re looking for a work force that is I.T. oriented, which is going to be younger millennials and Charlotte certainly has the cool factor for young millenials to be attracted to.”
Lowe’s considered bringing this tech hub to the Dallas area, but decided to keep it in it’s home state of North Carolina.
“It’s a good news story for North Carolina because it’s not going to another state like Texas,” said Mallory.
People who work in the Mooresville area see it as a way to help place local graduates from tech programs.
“A lot more job openings would be a good thing,” said Katelyn Price. “We do have a lot of I.T. and schooling around here so it would be a benefit for all the students who graduate here.”
Lowe’s employees agreed and said they’re glad the jobs are staying in North Carolina but are concerned about how it could affect their work life.
Other Mooresville residents though said they wished Lowe’s chose to base the tech hub in Mooresville, instead of expanding in Charlotte. They said it would have helped boost Mooresville’s economy and mentioned that Charlotte was already overcrowded.
