Person ejected, seriously injured after head-on collision involving car, tractor trailer in Conover

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was ejected from a vehicle and seriously injured in a head-on collision involving a car and a tractor trailer in Conover Thursday afternoon.
According to the Conover Fire Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Rock Barn Road NE and N. McLin Creek Road.
Officials say the accident was a head-on collision with a car and a tractor trailer.
Rescue crews responded to the scene. Officials say there was heavy damage in the collision.
One person was ejected from a vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, officials say. That person was airlifted to the hospital.
There’s no word on what caused the crash and no further information was released.
