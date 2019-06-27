Multiple people injured in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say multiple people were injured in a shooting in east Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to MEDIC, the incident happened on Holly Hill Road around 9:30 p.m.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the scene.
MEDIC says two people were taken to the hospital from Holly Hill Road to be treated for serious injuries. Police say another person was located with a gunshot wound at East WT Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road.
CMPD says it appears the incident happened on Holly Hill Road.
Officers are not looking for any suspects at this time.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting or on any arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
