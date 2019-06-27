Molly’s Kids: Enzo Price has a bone marrow transplant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This is 2-year-old Enzo Price and his chemo duck, Ducky. The two of them are going through a bone marrow transplant Thursday.
Last we’d heard about Enzo was in May. His mom was looking for ideas on where their family could stay as he went through treatments for Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia.
The issue is that Enzo lives in Laurinburg, in Scotland County. Two hours away. Their family is too big to stay at the Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte, because RMH has a limit where they can’t hold families with more than five people.
Enzo is one of four kids, in a family of six. (Read more on the post here). Thankfully, mom Dominique says a friend came through and was able to help make a connection to use a donated condo until August.
This week, Enzo has undergone high dose chemo leading up to today’s surgery.
Dominique says the transplant is almost like a simple blood transfusion, and won’t take long. They will still be inpatient for 30-60 days depending on when his body starts to accept the new donor cells.
Afterwards, lots of monitoring for Enzo. Doctors will want to make sure he doesn’t get mouth sores (from the chemo), to make sure his liver is doing well and to see if his new cells are accepted into his body.
“Please keep us in your thoughts,” Dominique said. "We know Enzo will get through this, but it’s hard to leave our network of love in Scotland County and come here.”
One thing at a time. You found a place to stay, at least until August. Next step is today. Good luck Enzo – and Ducky? – and hold on tight. #MollysKids
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.