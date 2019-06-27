Lowe’s bringing tech hub, 1,600 jobs to Charlotte’s South End neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper and local officials in Charlotte announced Thursday that Lowe's would be bringing it's new global technology hub to the Queen City, along with an estimated 1,600 jobs.
The hub, which will employ thousands of IT professionals and software engineers, will be housed on W. Worthington Avenue in Charlotte’s South End neigborhood. This is less than a 30-mile drive from Lowe’s Headquarters in Mooresville.
Officals with the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina Department of Commerce, Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina and Charlotte Regional Business Alliance made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
“Lowe’s knows North Carolina. Lowe’s loves North Carolina,” Gov. Cooper said, “but Lowe’s needed to be sure that our state can provide the kind of trained, educated talent that they need for these jobs that will average almost $118,000 a year. And Lowe’s has made the decision that we can.”
“This new team that we’re going to be building - that’s going to really lead our technology innovation - it’s going to help us find solutions to do a couple things,” said Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison. “Number one: to make the process easier for our customers as they shop, but also to strengthen our associates’ ability to innovate.”
During the press conference, officials said they would be looking to take applications for the new jobs “starting immediately.”
According to WBTV’s news partners at The Charlotte Observer, Lowe’s was considering both Charlotte and Dallas, Texas, for the hub when the company announced the plans back in December. Chief Information Officer Seemantini Godbole told the Observer those cities were chosen because of the availability of tech talent, the business-friendly climate and the fact that both cities are growing.
The hub announcement comes just under three months after Lowe’s slashed over 200 jobs in the Charlotte area and relocated hundreds of workers to the Mooresville headquarters in early April.
You can apply for jobs at the new hub at https://jobs.lowes.com/.
