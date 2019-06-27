Heat and humidity on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures in Charlotte have been in the seasonal upper 80s most every day over the past week, but today will be just a tad warmer and a little more humid.
Highs will run close to 90° this afternoon and we’ll stay there for the rest of the week. Rain chances will also stay low, but there may be one or two spotty storms over the mountains and Sandhills late today.
Rain chances stand at about 20% for the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s to near 70° again under partly cloudy skies.
This general pattern is likely to hold going into the next week as well. There are no major systems expected through at least the weekend, but a 20% chance for a few pop-up summer-time thunderstorms will hold Monday and Tuesday before inching up to about a 40% chance by the 4th of July.
Hope you have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.