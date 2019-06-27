Gearing up for another heat wave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It's been about 3 weeks since the end of our first heat wave of the season, and now that Summer is actually underway we are gearing up for another one.
Beginning today and lasting through at least next Thursday (Independence Day) temps will steadily climb through the low 90s, eventually into the mid 90s by next week.
It will be humid too with the heat index factor adding on a couple degrees each day to what it actually feels like. If you're planning to head to the lake or pool to keep cool, good news, thunderstorm chances will be extremely limited during this stretch.
For the most part this hot and dry pattern will extend to the Coast, so the forecast looks good for 4th of July week vacationers getting ready to head to the Carolina beaches.
Locally our Holiday forecast right now looks to feature highs in the 90s with a 30% chance of storms, but we'll keep you posted on changes.
Enjoy the evening!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
