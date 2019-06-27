Gastonia trampoline park releases findings in boy’s deadly fall, removes climbing attraction

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County trampoline park where a 12-year-old boy fell last week says the “tragic fall,” which led to the boy’s death, “was an unfortunate case of human error.”
Matthew Lu fell from the Clip 'N Climb structure at Altitude Trampoline Park on Eastland Franklin Boulevard last Wednesday, park officials say.
The boy was rushed to the hospital after falling but the boy died Thursday evening, police confirmed.
Altitude Trampoline Park says they are removing the Clip 'N Climb attraction from the Gastonia location out of respect for Lu’s family. “We would not expect our visitors, nor our team members to partake in this attraction after such a tragedy,” said the company’s executive vice president, Courtney Wilde.
A person who called 911 seemed to think the boy fell from between 10 and 15 feet. The caller said “he was pretty high” but said he had a harness on.
“Lu was wearing a properly fitted harness and was instructed by a certified court monitor on how to self-clip into the belay system, but in this instance that did not occur,” Wilde said Thursday. “Last week’s tragic fall was an accident - an unfortunate case of human error.”
Wilde said the company has been “working diligently” to find answers. The company says they inspected the equipment, conducted interviews, reviewed surveillance and consulted industry experts.
“We’re at Altitude Trampoline park and somebody has fell to the ground on the pavement," a 911 caller said. “He’s not moving.” A short time later the caller said the boy was breathing and did have a pulse.
The operator guided the caller as they waited for an ambulance to arrive. “They’re on their way and they’re coming as fast as they can,” the operator said.
There’s no word on what exactly caused the boy to fall.
“This was of curse a shock to everyone in our system. It has been a very somber day as you can imagine We have offered and will offer counselors for employee, family, or otherwise in the upcoming week,” Wilde said after the incident.
