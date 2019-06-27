Deputies: Reports of shots fired in Walmart parking lot in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say shots were reportedly fired in the parking lot of a Walmart in Indian Trail Thursday afternoon.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call of shots fired in the Walmart parking lot Thursday.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
Deputies say the incident could be connected to a possible attempted robbery of a person in the parking lot.
Unknown suspect(s) fled scene, officials say. Officials have not provided a description of the suspect.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
