Crime Stoppers: Police looking for suspects who broke into southeast Charlotte tobacco store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify and find the people who broke into a southeast Charlotte business earlier this month.
The incident happened June 13th at the Tobacco & Vape store off Independence Blvd. Surveillance video shows three people wearing jackets and masks walk up to the front of the store and place a wooden pallet up against the storefront.
“Right away just by these guys’ actions, the way they’re covered, we can tell that these guys put some thought into this particular break-in,” said Detective Brandon Miller with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The surveillance footage shows one of the suspects smashing the front glass with a crowbar. They use the wooden pallet to climb up through the glass and over the store’s barricade. After gaining entry, the suspect then sprints toward the back of the store and runs into a back room.
“Everything about this particular break-in leads us to believe that these guys knew exactly what they wanted to do, knew exactly what they wanted and where it was inside the business,” said Miller.
The detective said the suspects stole $9,000 worth of cigarettes and cost the business hundreds of dollars in damages.
“This looks like it’s a locally owned business. $500 on top of the $9,000 worth of cigarettes - that is a devastating blow for any kind of small business,” said Miller.
He said police are hoping that members of the public will notice if someone in their community is illegally selling cigarettes on the street.
If you know who these suspects are, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
