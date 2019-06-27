Crews to work through night to repair water main break in front of SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews say they will work through the night to repair a water main break in front of SouthPark Mall in Charlotte Thursday.
According to Charlotte Water, the water main break is impacting Sharon Road outbound right turn lane and adjacent through lane at Coltsgate. This happened in front of SouthPark Mall.
Crews will work through the night to make the repair and reconstruct the road.
Officials say the work should be completed before the morning rush hour, so as not to impact the morning commute.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.