Combat-Wounded Veteran is given mortgage free home for his family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Joseph Pryor won’t have to worry about shelter for his family ever again. Today the retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant was given a mortgage-free home from Wells Fargo and the Military Warriors Support Foundation in Charlotte.
“Very excited. Very grateful. Very thankful,” Pryor said standing with his wife, Joy, in front of their new home.
Joe said this is exactly what his family of four needed.
Since returning from his third tour of duty in Afghanistan, Pryor says the family has moved several times. He knows this house, the community around it, is exactly what his kids need. Mom and dad are super excited for their daughter who starts fifth grade in the fall.
“We really promised her we’d get to a place where she graduate from high school in the same place. A place where she can grow up with friends because we’ve been moving around a lot so," Pryor said.
With a huge smile on her face, Joy Pryor said this of their home, “And truthfully I’m really excited to not have to go to the grocery store every other day or every day to have a full size fridge is amazing!”
Over several months volunteers from Wells Fargo and Military Warriors Support Foundation helped renovate the home. Today they gathered as the Pryor family were given the key to the home.
Wells Fargo has donated over 350 homes to veterans across the country since 2012.
The Military Warriors Support Foundation helps veterans and their families for three years after they move in. They give financial and emotional support to combat-wounded veterans and their families as they transition from military life, back to civilian life.
