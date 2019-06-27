Classic Summer weather pattern!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday once again managed to stay below 90° which means we have still only hit 90° three times during the month of June, wow! Contrast that with May whereas the last eight days of May were in the 90s, five of which hit 95°!
We do expect highs will reach the low 90s on Thursday and we will stay there for the rest of the week.
Rain chances will also stay low, about 20% for the rest of the week and through the weekend. As we get closer to the weekend, the humidity will start to increase a bit.
Other than that, we should have a fairly quiet weather week so make the most of it!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
