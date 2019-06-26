UNC Charlotte Board of Trustees authorizes pilot program to sell alcohol at athletic facilities pending passage of House Bill 389

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte’s Board of Trustees recently authorized a pilot program to sell alcohol at the university’s football, baseball, basketball and soccer facilities beginning in the fall of 2019, pending the passage of House Bill 389.
Officials at UNC Charlotte provided a statement along with this information Wednesday afternoon.
“The University will continue ensuring our family-friendly fan experience offering controlled sales, designated concession stands, trained staff, drink limits, and will strictly adhere to ABC laws and regulations. All other details are still being considered as we examine our venues,” the statement read.
HB 389 is a bill that authorizes boards of trustees at University of North Carolina system schools to decide whether to sell alcohol at their stadiums and athletic facilities.
The North Carolina House of Representatives voted 88-25 on June 19 to approve the Senate version of the bill, sending the measure to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk for his signature.
Cooper has not said whether he is favor of the bill or not. A spokeswoman for Cooper said he will review it before making a decision.
House Bill 389 was introduced by NC House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) and NC Senate Majority Whip Rick Gunn (R-Alamance) to allow UNC System schools to sell beer and wine at athletic events.
Supporters of the bill say it gives universities an additional source of revenue and greater control to curb unsafe drinking habits. Opponents worry that it would create a disruptive atmosphere at athletic events and exacerbate drinking problems.
