Trooper hospitalized, truck driver charged in four-vehicle crash on Monroe Expressway

Trooper hospitalized, truck driver charged in four-vehicle crash on Monroe Expressway
June 26, 2019 at 8:20 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 8:20 AM

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A state trooper was injured in a four-vehicle crash on the Monroe Expressway in Indian Trail late Tuesday night.

The wreck happened around 11 p.m. when the driver of a tractor-trailer fell asleep at the wheel, hitting a vehicle and then a state trooper’s car, officials say.

The trooper’s car flipped and hit a construction vehicle before becoming to a stop.

The trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital and are both expected to be OK.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.