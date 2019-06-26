Trooper hospitalized, truck driver charged in four-vehicle crash on Monroe Expressway

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A state trooper was injured in a four-vehicle crash on the Monroe Expressway in Indian Trail late Tuesday night.
The wreck happened around 11 p.m. when the driver of a tractor-trailer fell asleep at the wheel, hitting a vehicle and then a state trooper’s car, officials say.
The trooper’s car flipped and hit a construction vehicle before becoming to a stop.
The trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital and are both expected to be OK.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with reckless driving.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.