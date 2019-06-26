Summertime is here to stay!

Thursday will be just a tad warmer. You probably won’t be able to tell too much of a difference. Highs will reach the low 90s and we will stay there for the rest of the week. Rain chances will also stay low. We will stand at about 20% for the rest of the week and through the weekend. As we get closer to the weekend, the humidity will start to increase a bit. Other than that, we should have a fairly quiet weather week so make the most of it!