Summertime is here to stay!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -We should remain dry the rest of the evening so if you have any outdoor plans, they should be safe! It will be warm though. Our average high is now 88° so we are right where we should be for temperatures today.
Thursday will be just a tad warmer. You probably won’t be able to tell too much of a difference. Highs will reach the low 90s and we will stay there for the rest of the week. Rain chances will also stay low. We will stand at about 20% for the rest of the week and through the weekend. As we get closer to the weekend, the humidity will start to increase a bit. Other than that, we should have a fairly quiet weather week so make the most of it!
Enjoy the evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.