Stolen car found in creek in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A stolen car was found in a pond in Chester County Wednesday, officials say.
According to Chester County Emergency Management, a passerby saw a car in the water near Highway 321.
Emergency officials responded and found the car partially submerged in the water. Officials say the car had been stolen two days ago, and had mud on the hood, indicating it had been there for a while.
Officials say no one was found, as crews worked to extract the vehicle from the pond.
