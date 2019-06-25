Steve Harvey surprises eight students with scholarships to Kent State

(WOIO) - Talk show host and former Kent State University student, Steve Harvey, is paying it forward by awarding eight of Kent State’s incoming freshmen with scholarships that cover the total cost of attendance through The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation.
Harvey’s staff arranged for the students to fly to Los Angeles for a taping of his talk show “Steve," to showcase their accomplishments. Alfreda Brown, Ed.D., Vice President of Kent State’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and other Kent State staff accompanied the students to Los Angeles.
Five of the eight students who received scholarships are participants in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound pre-college program, housed within the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The program guides students to overcome class, social, academic and cultural barriers and pushes higher education. Two of the students attend Ginn Academy in Cleveland, and one student, a mentee in the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program, near Washington D.C.
The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation is collaborating with Harvey’s alma mater to provide scholarships worth about $23,000 per student as long as they maintain a 2.5 GPA.
“Kent State has made an effort to reach out to some forgotten young people to change their lives through education,” said Harvey, "I’m more than happy to be a part of it.”
The foundation also made a $10,000 commitment to Kent State’s Men Empowerment Network (M.E.N.) within the Student Multicultural Center.
Harvey presented the $10,000 to Michael Daniels, Assistant Director of the Student Multicultural Center and M.E.N. Coordinator, during a special meeting on Kent State’s main campus in April. The meeting coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Psi Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, where Harvey pledged when he attended the university.
The scholarships are in memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State broadcast journalism student and member of the Psi Gamma Chapter who died in December 2017 while playing basketball at Kent State’s Student Recreation and Wellness Center.
After Moore’s death, the Omega Psi Phi graduate/alumni chapter reached out to Kent State to discuss the students’ well-being and asked the university to support the 50th anniversary celebration.
According to Sonya Williams, Interim Executive Director of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Harvey’s foundation and the university provided a total of $736,000 in scholarships.
“Whenever we can, we find a way to change the lives of young people through scholarship programs we have come up with,” said Harvey.
The following students will receive scholarships to Kent State and appear on “Steve," on an episode that airs on Wednesday, June 26:
- Lamont Averett of Barberton, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Classic Academy pre-college program. He is a graduate of Barberton High School.
- Kelvon Gibson of Cleveland, Ohio, is a graduate of Ginn Academy High School in Cleveland.
- Zethran Jackson of Akron, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Classic Academy pre-college program. He is a graduate of Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron.
- Mark Jenkins of Barberton, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Math Science pre-college program. He is a graduate of Barberton High School.
- Craig Johnson of Springdale, Maryland, is a graduate of Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
- Jaiden Morales of Lorain, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Health Professions pre-college program. He is a graduate of Lorain High School.
- Anthony Morris Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio, is a graduate of the Ginn Academy High School in Cleveland.
- Johnell Parnell of Akron, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Classic Academy pre-college program. He is a graduate of Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron.
