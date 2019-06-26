Rain chances remain low as typical summer weather continues

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next couple of days will bring pretty typical summer weather to the WBTV viewing area. Sunshine will mix with occasional clouds, as high temperatures hover around 90° with no more than a 10% chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.
The humidity level will be quite tolerable again today, especially considering the season. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s again under clear to partly cloudy skies.
As we close in on the weekend, temperatures will inch up to the low to middle 90s and the humidity level will jump back up. There are no major systems expected over the weekend, but a 20% for a few pop-up summer-time thunderstorms may develop.
This pattern is likely to hold going into the next week as well.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
