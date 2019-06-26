Police sounding alarm about repeat offenders on electronic monitors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) say they’re being held accountable for the surge in violent crime but they’re wondering why no one is questioning magistrates and judges who release repeat violent offenders from jail.
“You hold the police accountable. We want that same level of accountability and "transparency" too. That’s what I’d like to hear - have them stand by every decision they make based on the rule of law,” said Chief Kerr Putney. “Who is holding accountable every other step in the justice process. There’s some accountability that all people in the justice system need to be held to – certain standard.”
Every time someone is arrested and charged with a crime, the cogs of the criminal justice system get started. A magistrate or a judge decides how much bond that person has to pay to get out of jail. And when out awaiting trial, that defendant could be placed on an electronic monitor.
“The idea behind electronic monitoring is that it provides participants with structure, makes it easier for us to know they’re following the rules set by the judge and allows us to know they’re anywhere around where a crime is being committed,” said Major Nelson Bowling.
During a weekly press briefing, CMPD said:
- The Electronic Monitoring Unit is comprised of one sergeant and seven detectives.
- Detectives monitor approximately 400 participants at any given time.
- Those participants have been ordered by a judge or magistrate to wear a monitor as a condition of pre-trial release.
- In 2018, detectives monitored approximately 1,400 participants total. Some people were monitored multiple times.
- Twenty homicide suspects are currently being monitored while out on bond awaiting trial.
- So far this year, 252 people on electronic monitors have had their bond revoked.
- 59 participants have cut off their monitor so far this year.
- Crime scene correlation has led to arrests of 12 electronic monitoring participants so far this year. Crime scene correlation overlaps participants’ location with crime scenes.
- In 2018, two people were charged with murder while out on bond with an electronic monitor.
- In 2018, 25 participants committed robberies while awaiting trial.
Now, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police department is waving a red flag. "It's an excuse to let more people out and it's not a tool for accountability" said Chief Putney, adding some criminals are committing crimes while on the electronic monitor. “What we want is for that to be a last resort. Meaning if you commit violence – if you've tried to kill somebody, E-M shouldn't be an option. You should not be on the streets so you can kill again."
Chief Putney says there’s a connection between the surge in violence the city is currently experiencing and the release of violent repeat offenders.
“Definitely a bigger problem. Definitely a bigger problem. Initially we were not seeing this level of recidivism. Now, people are more brazen and a monitor on their ankle is not enough to prevent them for committing crimes thus more revocations we’re seeing,” said the Chief. “Violence overall - you can see a clear indication of a connection. People who commit common law robberies it’s not a huge leap to go to armed robbery. If you rob somebody with a gun and shoot at them and miss – it’s an ADW with intent to kill. It’s just shot placement. And if you miss – you’re more likely to shoot at somebody again and hit them – thus homicide. It’s a natural progression that is not earth shattering.”
So why are violent repeat offenders being released?
“I believe the issue we have with offenders is because we haven’t taken violent offenders seriously – especially those who are repeat violent offenders,” said Putney. “Everybody knows how I feel about second chances. But for the grace of second chances I wouldn’t be standing before you talking to you, however, if you continue to make the same mistake there has to be a consequence and I don’t think our justice system has that same philosophy. I think repeated violent offenses aren’t taken seriously enough yet.”
Putney says that's why he requested to talk with the Chief Judge at the court in Mecklenburg County. "I'm tired of the violence. I want equal accountability and I don't see that that exists right now" but at the time of the Wednesday morning press briefing Putney said he hadn't heard back from the court.
WBTV later asked court officials if the Chief Judge received any communication from Putney.
A spokesperson says the Chief Judge was away at a conference last week and has now set up a meeting with the Police Chief.
In the meantime - police are looking for changes for which criminals should be released and on a monitor. “What I don’t agree is people who are committing violent offenses – armed robbery and homicide -getting out and all we have is a monitor to see if they commit another crime. That’s not our mission. Our mission is to prevent,” said Chief Putney. “I don’t see E-M as a role for police however if we don’t at least have that - crime goes and people do things and I can’t even find out who the suspects are – so I’m not saying E-M is totally broken. I’m saying it’s being misused.”
