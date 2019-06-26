Person injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

By WBTV Web Staff | June 26, 2019 at 1:14 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 1:16 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte late Tuesday night, police say.

According to CMPD, the incident happened on Morgan Street just before midnight.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the scene.

Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was taken to the hospital by Medic to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person has been detained.

There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

