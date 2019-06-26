Person injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte late Tuesday night, police say.
According to CMPD, the incident happened on Morgan Street just before midnight.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the scene.
Upon arrival, police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The male was taken to the hospital by Medic to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say one person has been detained.
There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
