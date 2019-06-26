‘Norah is the right person at the right time’: WBTV catches up with the new anchor of The CBS Evening News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are coming to “The CBS Evening News” Monday, July 15. Norah O’Donnell will take the helm of the evening broadcast, which airs on WBTV weekdays at 6:30 p.m.
O’Donnell spoke with WBTV Anchor Maureen O’Boyle about her new role earlier this week.
While she has worked hard for years as a reporter for the network, she never expected to one day anchor “The CBS Evening News."
“You know it was never anything I thought I would ever do, was being anchor of the evening news. I didn’t even think I would anchor ‘CBS This Morning’…which I ended up doing for nearly seven years. I just started off as a reporter in Washington who covered presidential elections and traveled the world after 9-11 with the defense secretary,” O’Donnell said of her early years at the network. “While this is an incredible opportunity, it is something I never imagined would take place.”
O’Donnell is only the third woman to solo anchor a network news broadcast. But O’Donnell will also do a lot of work behind the scenes of ‘The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell’. She will also be the broadcasts Managing Editor.
“My role as managing editor means helping to decide what stories make it into that broadcast and move to the editorial focus on what stories we cover,” said O’Donnell.
CBS News’ president and senior executive producer Susan Zirinsky is looking forward to O’Donnell’s work.
“Norah is the right person at the right time,” Zirinsky said in a press release.
This fall “The CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” will move to its permanent home in Washington, D. C. A move O’Donnell says makes perfect sense.
“We firmly believe that the best way to cover a story is to get as close to it as we can. I think this 2020 election is the most important election of our lifetime," she said. “This allows us to continue this legacy broadcast that we’ve had at ‘The CBS Evening News’ and continue the future with original reporting and great story telling. And telling viewers WHY stories happen.”
O’Donnell is getting high praise from her team at CBS News.
“Norah is a team player who leads by example and represents the core journalistic values of CBS News,” said Kim Godwin, CBS News’ executive vice president of news and executive-in-charge/executive producer for the broadcast while it is in New York. “The CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH O’DONNELL will embody urgency, truth and original reporting. The entire CBS News team is eager for her to take the chair.”
Long before O’Donnell was waking at the wee hours of the morning for “The CBS Morning News”, she was building a reputation as solid journalist, reporting from all over the world.
O’Donnell is an Emmy-award winner known for scoring headline-making interviews with news makers around the world.
The day O’Donnell debuts on “The CBS Evening News” is also WBTV’s 70th Anniversary broadcasting on television.
Since our first broadcast, WBTV has had a crucial relationship with CBS. I asked O’Donnell how important that partnership is in news gathering.
“It is the most important relationship that we have, this close relationship between us here at “The CBS Evening News” and you all at WBTV. That’s how we get our information and we certainly rely on the great people of Charlotte and your station to help also feed us. Because we can’t have people everywhere, we can’t have journalists everywhere,” O’Donnell explained.
I had to ask the mother of three how her kids reacted to news her schedule was about to change. She said they’re looking forward to their mom working more “normal” hours!
“The kids are so excited. My son Henry said, ‘We’re just excited to have you for breakfast in the morning! Which I thought was really sweet,” O’Donnell said with her bright familiar smile.
