‘Norah is the right person at the right time’: WBTV catches up with the new anchor of The CBS Evening News

“You know it was never anything I thought I would ever do, was being anchor of the evening news. I didn’t even think I would anchor ‘CBS This Morning’…which I ended up doing for nearly seven years. I just started off as a reporter in Washington who covered presidential elections and traveled the world after 9-11 with the defense secretary,” O’Donnell said of her early years at the network. “While this is an incredible opportunity, it is something I never imagined would take place.”