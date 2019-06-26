NC Transportation Museum has weekend events to celebrate USA

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum will pay tribute to the armed forces with two Salute the Troops events this Saturday, June 29.
From 9 am to 5 pm, Military Through the Ages will present living history, with reenactment groups setting up camp across the museum grounds. Reenactors will show what daily life was like for America’s soldiers throughout history, while displaying military vehicles from WWI through Operation Iraqi Freedom and weapons of war from throughout the nation’s history.
At 7 pm, a free community event, the museum’s Salute the Troops: Free Fireworks Show will round out the second half of a patriotic day at the museum. The event will feature music, food vendors, trackless train rides, Uncle Sam on stilts, a kids’ Uncle Sam/Lady Liberty costume contest, military vehicle rides, and a bigger, better fireworks show than the museum has ever hosted before. The fireworks display starts at 9:15 pm, with generous support from the town of Spencer.
The day will begin with a 10 am opening ceremony, a flag raising, and 21-gun salute by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Grace Faller will perform the National Anthem.
Nearly a dozen reenactment groups will set up for daytime events, portraying military life from the American Revolution through World War II.
The public will have a chance to speak directly to the reenactors, hearing stories of the people they portray. From muskets to machine guns, visitors will also see how the life of a solider, and their equipment, changed throughout America’s military history.
The Piedmont Military Vehicle Preservation Association, Jay Callaham, the 21st Independent Parachute Company Regiment and the 505th PIR reenactment group will display a variety of military vehicles, ranging from World War I era bicycles, World War II-era Willys Jeeps, and a two-and-a-half ton cargo truck and trailer from the Operation Iraqi Freedom era.
The museum’s own collection will be on display as well. Numerous artifacts among the museum’s collection have military ties, though some might not be obvious.
During Moving the Military tours, offered at 11 am and 2 pm, visitors will discover that the Piedmont Airlines DC-3 airplane actually began its service life as Army Air Corps #41-21030, built for service in WWII.
The Seaboard Air Line #544 steam engine was actually built for the Russian Railroad, but the order was cancelled by the Bolshevik Revolution.
The Merci Train 40 & 8 box car was a filled with French goods when it was presented aboard the Gratitude Train as a show of thanks for post WWII aid. But prior to the Merci Train, those 40 & 8 box cars were heavily used during across Europe during WWI and WWII.
Moving the Military tours are free with admission. Visitors can request tickets for those tours at the Barber Junction Depot Visitor Center.
Train rides will also be available at 10:30, 11:30 am, 1:30 and 2:30 pm. Daytime events are offered at the museum’s regular admission prices. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for children 3-12. Admission plus the onsite train ride is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $8 for children 3-12. Ages two and under are free. All military, both active and veterans, are free with military ID.
The museum will close at 5 p.m., but reopen at 7 p.m. as the museum’s Salute the Troops: Free Fireworks Show activities get underway.
The event will feature music, Uncle Sam on stilts, and food vendors. Trackless train rides and military vehicle rides in the museum’s 1944 Dodge Weapons carrier will be available for a nominal fee. A kids’ Uncle Sam/Lady Liberty costume contest will take place at 7:30 p.m. for ages 0-12.
Fireworks will begin at 9:15 pm. The town of Spencer and the museum partnered this year to increase the size and duration of the show, aiming to make it the best display of fireworks ever seen above the museum grounds.
All events between 7 pm and 9:30 pm are free and open to everyone.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.