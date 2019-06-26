NC Gov. Roy Cooper requests disaster declaration from U.S. Small Business Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a letter requesting that the U.S. Small Business Administration issue a disaster declaration for Mecklenburg County and Catawba County, and the contiguous counties of Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln and Union.
Dozens of homes were flooded in these areas after recent heavy rains.
“There are people hurting from these storms who need help recovering, and we want to do everything we can to get them help,” said Governor Cooper.
An initial assessment of damage from storms on June 6 indicated flooding and heavy winds caused debris-obstructed roads and major damage to more than 50 homes and businesses, with at least 25 each in both Catawba and Mecklenburg counties.
If granted, the SBA disaster declaration will provide low interest loans to the affected citizens and business owners.
The loans are designed to help people where insurance does not fully cover the cost of repairs to a home or business. The loan can also be used to reduce the economic injury, or replace machinery, equipment and inventory loss caused by the storm.
The governor also intends to pursue a state disaster declaration following the approval of an SBA declaration.
